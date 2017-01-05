Architects behind AT&T Stadium to design new ballpark for Texas Rangers

The architecture firm behind AT&T Stadium in Arlington has been selected to design the Texas Rangers’ new $1 billion retractable-roof stadium, the team announced Thursday.
The Rangers chose Dallas-based HKS from among other finalists to begin work on creating the new stadium, officials from the team and the city said at a press conference in Arlington.
The new stadium will not only serve as the Rangers home, but will be capable of hosting high school, college and international sporting events, as well as entertainment tours, the Rangers said in a statement. It’s expected to open in time for the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season, when it will replace the team’s current home, Globe Life Park, next door.
“For us, the new Texas Rangers Ballpark development is very special. It carries its own rich identity based on a combination of tradition, heritage, character and ambition that will ultimately represent itself as the premier destination in North Texas,” said Bryan Trubey, executive vice president and principal designer for HKS on the project, in a statement.
In addition to AT&T Stadium, HKS has worked on several other baseball stadiums including Miller Park in Milwaukee, which has a retractable roof; U.S. Cellular Field renovations in Chicago, and Dodger Stadium renovations in Los Angeles. It has also done several other football stadiums including the new U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and the Lucas Oil Stadium for the Indianapolis Colts.
The team’s agreement with the city adds 30 years to the end of the current lease, which expires after the 2023 season, and secures Rangers baseball in Arlington through the 2053 season.
Arlington voters on Nov. 8 overwhelmingly backed a proposal to finance up to half of the project’s construction costs by extending a half-cent sales tax, 2 percent hotel-occupancy tax and 5 percent car rental tax that are now being used to pay down the city’s remaining share of AT&T Stadium’s construction debt.
City finance officials are working on a debt restructuring plan that would allow a portion of those taxes to be redirected to begin construction on the new Rangers stadium. The city will slow payments on the AT&T debt as it begins work on the new baseball stadium.
According to a timeline unveiled in late November, the Rangers expect to have conceptual and schematic drawings ready in the spring, and kick off a 31-month construction period in the fall.
The proposal was approved by 60 percent of voters and included authorization of an admissions tax and parking tax of up to 10 percent and $3, respectively, that the Rangers will use to help fund its share of the costs. The ballclub has not yet announced whether it will avail itself of those revenues.
The new stadium will be built immediately south of Globe Life Park, across Randol Mill Road. The Rangers have committed to redeveloping the 22-year-old stadium, which opened as The Ballpark in Arlington in 1994, for other uses.
Also, next door to the new stadium, work has started on the $250 million Texas Live! mixed-use entertainment and high-rise hotel complex. The entertainment and dining venues are set to open in time for the 2018 baseball season, followed by the hotel/convention portion later that year.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
