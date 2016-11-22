Proposed bill doesn’t out LGBTQ students

8:33 SAPD chief described ambushed officer's death as a “cold, calculated murder” Pause

1:42 What to do during a tornado

1:06 Buc-ee's opens in north Fort Worth

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game

3:31 Cleburne police officer saves man from fiery crash

2:31 Final mass at San Mateo

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

5:34 High School Huddle: Surprise teams eye title runs

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks