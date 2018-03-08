Head-on collision in Fort Worth leaves three with life-threatening injuries

Three people sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and two vehicles were left smoking wrecks after a head-on collision between a pick-up truck and an SUV Thursday morning in Fort Worth.
A blue Ford F-150 and a silver Ford Escape collided in the 7400 block of East Lancaster Avenue near Boswell Drive at about 7 a.m.
Police reported that the vehicles were smoking, and the fire department dispatched nine units to the wreck scene.
MedStar reported that three people were transported in critical condition and that at least one person had become trapped in his or her vehicle.
KRLD traffic reporter Julian Rodgers tweeted that a CareFlite helicopter was also at the scene.
Samantha Davies of NBC 5 tweeted that portions of East Lancaster were closed.
Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74
