Settlement reached in viral video case of McKinney police breaking up pool party

The family of a teen in a viral video that showed a McKinney police officer forcing her onto her stomach and placing his knees on her back while breaking up a pool party has reached a settlement with the officer and the city of McKinney in a federal lawsuit, the city said in a joint news release.

The statement said all claims against then-Officer Eric Casebolt and the city of McKinney will be dismissed. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

"While the events precipitating this case are regrettable," the statement said, "the City of McKinney and the McKinney Police Department would like to express their thanks to the community for its commitment to inclusiveness, order, and unity. "

The family of 15-year-old Dajerria Becton had filed a $5 million federal lawsuit against Casebolt after the 2015 incident at the Craig Ranch North subdivision, accusing him of using excessive force.

Cellphone videos taken by people at the scene showed Casebolt, who is white and later resigned from the police force, running after black teens and ordering them to the ground as he tried to break up the pool party, then forcing Becton onto her stomach on the ground and placing his knees on her back.

Casebolt was one of a dozen officers who responded to the 911 disturbance calls at the pool, where an estimated 100 teens were celebrating the end of the school year.

The McKinney police chief later called Casebolt's actions at the pool "indefensible."

This story includes material from Star-Telegram archives.