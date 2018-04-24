'I laugh at him all the time': Meet Beaux Tox, the dog with a face made for Instagram

Ever since he found his forever home, Beaux Tox the yellow Labrador likes literally everything.
He even likes going to the vet.
"He thinks he owns that place," his owner, Jamie Hulit, of Mountain Home, Texas, told McClatchy. "After all it was his second home there for a while."
Hulit took in Beaux Tox, who was then named Lucky, nearly a year ago. His previous owner, a man in the Austin area, left Lucky alone in his backyard all day because he couldn't get along with his wife's cats.
"I couldn't see anything lucky about this dog," Hulit said. "And I always give animals I rescue a new name, kind of as their new lease on life. I named him Beaux Tox because he looks like he needs injections. Or maybe it's because I go without botox because I'm paying his vet bills."
Beaux was born in a litter of seven puppies and has a facial deformity from the lack of room in his mother's womb. It also left him without the ability to see out of his right eye.
Basically, his face got smushed, so while his brothers and sisters were sold for $1,500 each as purebred yellow Labs, he was given away to his previous owner free.
When Hulit took Beaux in May 2017, he was emaciated, weighing just 42 pounds, and his left ear was full of ear mites that would eventually leave his right ear as the only one with the ability to hear. When she took him to the Hoegemeyer Animal Clinic in Kerrville, her vet, Jay Rydberg, had more bad news.
Beaux Tox tested positive for heartworms, a disease that over time permanently damages a dog's organs, and he was too weak to start the kind of intense treatment it would take for him to get healthy. Beaux was in and out of an oxygen tank for a month.
Rydberg gave Beaux a 50-50 shot of surviving. He even called Hulit a couple times in the middle of the night, giving her the chance to come to the office to say her goodbyes.
"I see neglect as a form of abuse. Maybe it's not the same as physical abuse, but it does manifest itself physically," said Hulit, who has been taking in dogs, horses, even zebras and monkeys, as fosters and rescues on her family's land in the unincorporated community in the Texas Hill Country for the past 12 years. "You could tell, even at his lowest points, he just wanted to live, to pull through. He was all-in, so we went all-in on him, too."
Much of the last year has been all about recovery for Beaux Tox, according to Hulit. She says he's just now getting to the point where "he's really able to just be a dog."
Given the choice of having his run of more acreage than he could ever explore, Hulit says Beaux prefers life on the couch now at age 6.
"He doesn't want to be petted," she said. "But he wants to lay on you and for you to hold his paw, and he loves to go swimming."
Now, Beaux is living his best life, a dapper gentleman with a sophisticated collection of ties he wears to his 9-5 job. One of Hulit's best friends, Juli Frasier, takes Beaux Tox with her to show houses, and he's the office mascot for Hill Country Dream Team Realty.
He, his tie selection and his unique look have even become famous on Instagram.
Frasier manages Beaux's Instagram account, which has fetched more than 17,000 followers in the three weeks since the account was created.
"I laugh at him all the time. It's OK to laugh at him," Hulit said. "He's 6 years old, but he acts like he's about 6 months. He's a joy. I've rescued and fostered thousands of animals, but Beaux Tox really rescued me."
Comments