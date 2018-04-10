Fort Worth man charged with capital murder of a woman in East Texas

A 37-year-old man with ties to the Fort Worth area has been charged with capital murder in the brutal slaying of a woman from Longview in East Texas.

Local websites reported that Carlton Lamar Grant and his girlfriend, Lindsay Jo McFadden, 29, were arrested on April 5 by authorities in Upshur County in the death of 24-year-old Rachel Rhoads of Longview. Police reports said Rhoads' body was found "badly burned" near FM 726 outside Longview in Upshur County on April 1.

Grant and McFadden remain at the Upshur County Detention Center and are being held without bond. The Upshur County district attorney's office said the pair is facing capital murder charges because investigators believe they were in the process of kidnapping Rhoads when she was killed.

A person interviewed by police said McFadden and Rhoads were acquaintances who attended drug rehab classes together, the Longview News-Journal and other news outlets in east Texas reported. A person close to the case told the Star-Telegram that Rhoads had offered to give McFadden and Grant a ride. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

Grant and McFadden went to visit Rhoads on March 29 and all three left her residence in Rhoads' vehicle, according to a police affidavit. Once they were in the vehicle, police said Grant reached from the back seat and placed a bungee cord around Rhoads' neck as she was driving. He demanded that she let McFadden take control of the car, the affidavit says.

Once Rhoads was moved to the back seat, police said, Grant wrapped a zip tie around her neck, choking her to death. Officials from the local medical examiner's office listed Rhoads' official cause of death as strangulation.

Two days later, Rhoads' mother filed a missing persons report on her daughter with the Longview Police Department, and on April 2, the Bedford Police Department stopped Grant and McFadden in Rhoads' car in Bedford and questioned them.

Bedford police said McFadden told them that the vehicle belonged to her "very best friend." At the time, they said there were no warrants out on the pair, so the officers let them go.

Three days later, on Thursday, authorities in Upshur County were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Grant on an aggravated robbery case in which he's accused of setting a gas station clerk on fire during. McFadden was arrested on a charge of endangering a child. Police said McFadden and her 1-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Upshur County Sheriff's Office reported that Rhoads' vehicle was found in an apartment complex in Fort Worth by investigators.

Grant's social media page lists him as a native of Longview but says he currently lives in Fort Worth.

He has an extensive arrest record in Tarrant County.

▪ On Jan. 1, 2013, he was arrested in Hurst for two theft charges that he was given a 10 month state jail sentence for.

▪ On July 19, 2013, he was arrested in Bedford on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

▪ On Sept. 9, 2013, he was arrested in Euless and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle for which he received a 10-month jail sentence.

▪ On Nov. 5, 2014, he was arrested in Keller on a charge of theft of $20,000-$100,000. He received a two-year prison sentence in that case in early 2015.

▪ Once out of prison, he was arrested again on March, 11, 2016, in Euless on charges of interference with an emergency call and assault causing bodily injury. He was given 100 days in jail on those charges.

▪ On Oct. 17, 2016, he was arrested in Hurst for two counts of theft totaling $2,500 and was given an 8-month jail sentence.

▪ On Aug. 29, 2016, he was arrested in Hurst for credit/debit card abuse and was given an 8-month jail sentence that began on July 18, 2017.