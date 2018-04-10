Raymond Lyndell Davis, 43, was arrested Sunday for allegedly assaulting his blind brother with a bowl of ice cream.
He assaulted his blind brother at church — with a bowl of ice cream, Texas cops say

By Matthew Martinez

April 10, 2018 10:39 AM

An argument between brothers after church Sunday led to a run-in with police in Wichita Falls, Texas for Raymond Lyndell Davis.

Police say he assaulted his brother, who is blind, with a bowl of ice cream.

Witnesses told police that Davis and his brother were arguing about something at about 1:15 p.m., just inside the door to Church of the Good News, according to Sgt. Harold McClure, a Wichita Falls Police Department spokesman.

“Apparently he hit him in the face with a foam bowl that had ice cream in it,” McClure told McClatchy. “The victim claimed his face was numb from being hit.”

KFDX reported a small cut formed on the victim’s nose as a result of the alleged dessert disaster.

According to jail records, Davis was still being held Tuesday in Wichita County Jail, after being charged with injury to a disabled person. That’s a third-degree felony carrying the possibility for heavier sentencing than the standard misdemeanor assault.

“Yeah, you can’t do that,” McClure said.

His bail is set at $1,500.

His brother’s blindness left him defenseless against the alleged ice cream attack because he couldn’t see it coming. That defenselessness is what led to the more serious charge.

