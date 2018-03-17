Here's what the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dallas looked like 50 years ago

Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dallas went about the way it usually does: Green-clad crowds by the thousands packed along Greenville Avenue, stretching two miles from Blackwell Street to SMU Boulevard.

Things were a bit different 50 years ago.

Back then, in 1968, the parade was in downtown, as seen on the archived clip above of WFAA coverage that was posted by SMU's G. William Jones Film and Video Archive this week.

The clip shows a parade marching down down Main Street, past the Old Red Courthouse (and what appears to be a Sigel's liquor store).

