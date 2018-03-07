Robert Ussery's booking photo after he was arrested in 2016 at a White Lives Matter rally.
Texas

Two arrested for harassing Texas pastor whose daughter was killed in mass shooting

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 07, 2018 05:53 PM

Sutherland Springs

Two conspiracy theorists were arrested this week for allegedly harassing the pastor of the South Texas church where a mass shooting occurred last November.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Robert Ussery, 54, and Jodi Mann, 56, were arrested after threatening pastor Frank Pomeroy at his First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Ussery and Mann were charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.

Ussery was also charged with marijuana possession and making a terroristic threat.

Ussery, who the Express-News reported has a lengthy arrest record, "told me he was gonna hang me from a tree, and pee on me while I'm hanging," Pomeroy said.

Pomeroy's 14-year-old daughter was killed along with 25 others in the shooting.

Ussery "taunts people on the internet and in person," Sherri Pomeroy, the pastor's wife, told The Guardian. "He says, 'Produce me a death certificate,' like we have to prove something to him. He was spouting all this hatefulness."

Frank Pomeroy told the Express-News that Ussery told him, "Your daughter never even existed."

Ussery then asked to see her birth certificate or "anything to say she was here."

church
Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Jay Janner TNS

According to the Victim Information Notification Everyday website, the two were booked into Wilson County Jail on Monday but have since been released on bond.

Ussery runs the website Side Thorn, which claims that more than 30 shooting or bombing attacks, ranging from the Sandy Hook and Florida high school shootings to the Boston Marathon and Atlanta Olympic bombings, were staged by the U.S. government.

He and Mann frequently harass the community at First Baptist Church, The Hill reports.

All 26 names of the people killed in the Nov. 5 shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs have been officially released. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

Johnnie Langendorff of Texas described how he helped chase down the suspect after the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 5, 2017. He says once Devin Kelley drove into a ditch he didn't put up a fight. Meta Viers/McClatchyKSAT via AP

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

