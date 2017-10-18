East Texas man vs 416-pound wild hog: Who do you think won?

Joe Clowers may hold a record that might go unmatched — even in Texas, where hunting stories can sometimes can be as big as the state itself.
Clowers, of Union Grove, recently tracked and killed a 416-pound feral hog on his East Texas property about 150 miles east of Fort Worth.
And there are pictures to prove it.
Apparently the massive hog had been tearing up his property for several years, so every time Clowers went hunting he made sure he had enough “firepower” in case he came across it.
That showdown happened over the weekend.
After all was said and done, “Mr. Joe Clowers shared pics of his food plot nightmare that ended late Sat. night,” Gregg County Game Wardens posted on their Facebook page.
“The huge porker reportedly weighed-in @ 416 lbs. & harvested in pitch dark f/just 20 yards away near his UG home.”
Texans and hunters know that the Lone Star State has one of the largest feral hog populations in the country, with estimates showing there are around 4 million hogs across the state.
They’ve long been blamed for tearing up Texas land and crops.
In fact, in 2011, state lawmakers approved a so-called “pork choppers” measure, letting Texans hunt feral hogs from helicopters.
And earlier this year, they approved a law letting Texans hunt feral hog and coyotes from hot air balloons.
But Clowers clearly didn’t need a helicopter or a hot air balloon to catch his prey.
“He was the big daddy,” Clowers told the Houston Chronicle. “I called him the bush beast.”
