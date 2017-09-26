A 40-year-old Meridian man died when his Quicksilver GT-400 crashed into a fence at an apartment complex in Cleburne on Monday.
Meridian man killed in light aircraft crash in Cleburne

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

September 26, 2017 2:51 PM

A 40-year-old Meridian man was killed in an light aircraft crash in Cleburne Monday evening, authorities said.

Jade Rogers was killed when his Quicksilver GT-400 crashed into a fence at an apartment complex at 3224 Celeste Road in Cleburne about 5:30 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

The Blackwood Airpark is nearby on North Main Street.

Rogers was the only person aboard the light sport craft.

The Federal Aviation Authority and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

No other details were available Tuesday.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

