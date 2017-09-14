A teen was wearing only a hat, boots and polka-dot boxers when he was detained in Rockwall County in early August.
A teen was wearing only a hat, boots and polka-dot boxers when he was detained in Rockwall County in early August. solendro.co.uk
A teen was wearing only a hat, boots and polka-dot boxers when he was detained in Rockwall County in early August. solendro.co.uk

Texas

What could be worse than being busted in your polka-dot boxer briefs?

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

September 14, 2017 1:47 PM

ROCKWALL

Being sprayed by a skunk is bad enough.

Being caught by a game warden in your “brightly colored” briefs — well, that’s much worse.

Where to begin?

Three teenagers in Rockwall County in North Texas were shooting rabbits on property owned by the parents of one of the teens in early August. They had nine or 10 in the bed of their pickup when they left shortly before midnight.

“Then I guess they got a little greedy and decided they wanted more,” Texas Game Warden Josh Bonney said Thursday.

They started flashing their lights in peoples’ yards as they drove along looking for more rabbits, which of course didn’t go over well with the homeowners in Fate, a small town between Rockwall and Royce City.

They shot a few more before a patrol officer stopped them. But the officer wasn’t quite sure what their infraction might be, so he summoned Bonney.

Bonney drove over and walked up to the two teens standing by the tailgate of the pickup and asked them what was up. Then he walked around the side of the truck to question the third teen, a 16-year-old.

And that’s when he noticed that all he was wearing was “a trucker hat, boots, and some brightly colored underwear,” according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife newsletter. Polka dot, to be precise. Black boxer briefs with “purple, blue, red — all multicolored dots,” Bonney said.

“I said, ‘What’s your deal?’ ” Bonney told the Star-Telegram.

The teen told him that they’d shot a skunk on the parents’ property earlier and that when he approached the varmint, it sprayed him. His buddies wouldn’t let him back in the truck, so he stripped down and climbed in wearing only his hat, boots and polka dot boxers.

(Cue the head shaking.)

“I think he found the humor in it,” Bonney said.

The game warden, perhaps figuring the boy had been punished enough, went easy on him. He cited the 17-year-old for hunting from a public road, a Class C misdemeanor, and let the other two, both 16, off with a warning.

“I didn’t want to ruin anybody’s year,” he said. “They weren’t the usual troublemakers so I didn’t want to hammer them. I told him to split the fine with his buddies and we’d call it good.”

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

More Videos

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Pause
5 former presidents unite for One America Appeal 0:33

5 former presidents unite for One America Appeal

Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims 3:52

Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims

Houston woman with unusual past helps hurricane victims 0:54

Houston woman with unusual past helps hurricane victims

What's Big Tex smiling about? The fair food finalists for the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards 0:53

What's Big Tex smiling about? The fair food finalists for the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards

By popular demand, more high schools are adding coffee bars 1:23

By popular demand, more high schools are adding coffee bars

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

DeMarcus Ware rooting for 'D' this weekend 1:02

DeMarcus Ware rooting for "D" this weekend

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

  • Why is this spotted skunk doing a handstand?

    Like the other three groups of skunks, spotted skunks are capable of spraying a strong unpleasant scent as a form of defense. But before spraying, spotted skunks will sometimes go into a handstand and attempt to intimidate any would-be aggressors. A wildlife camera, placed in Happy Valley in Arizona's Saguaro National Park, captured the unique sight. Courtesy of Saguaro National Park Facebook page

Why is this spotted skunk doing a handstand?

Like the other three groups of skunks, spotted skunks are capable of spraying a strong unpleasant scent as a form of defense. But before spraying, spotted skunks will sometimes go into a handstand and attempt to intimidate any would-be aggressors. A wildlife camera, placed in Happy Valley in Arizona's Saguaro National Park, captured the unique sight. Courtesy of Saguaro National Park Facebook page

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

View More Video