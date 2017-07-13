Donald Trump Jr., left, in an interview Tuesday with Fox News host Sean Hannity, has come under increasing scrutiny for his role and activities during the 2016 presidential campaign for his father, President Trump.
Donald Trump Jr., left, in an interview Tuesday with Fox News host Sean Hannity, has come under increasing scrutiny for his role and activities during the 2016 presidential campaign for his father, President Trump. Richard Drew AP

Texas

July 13, 2017 1:26 PM

Texas Republican congressman says Trump should kick kids out of White House

By Abby Livingston

The Texas Tribune

WASHINGTON

U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, a Bryan Republican, called on President Trump to eject his children from the White House in light of continuing revelations over their activities in the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I’m going out on a limb here, but I would say that I think it would be in the president’s best interest if he removed all of his children from the White House,” Flores told East Texas affiliate KBTX Thursday morning. “Not only Donald Trump, but Ivanka and Jared Kushner.”

Flores was referring to Donald Trump, Jr., who posted on Twitter on Tuesday an email exchange from June 2016 in which he displayed an eagerness to collaborate with a Russian official to obtain damaging information on the Democratic nominee, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr. does not formally work for the White House but Ivanka Trump and her husband, Kushner, are considered some of President Trump’s most influential advisers.

Kushner, Donald Trump, Jr. and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort ultimately met with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a woman identified as a “Russian government attorney” to discuss incriminating information about Clinton last year at Trump Tower in New York City.

“I do find issues with the meeting. It’s a meeting that should not have taken place,” Flores said of Trump Jr. “I think he thought he was looking out for his father’s best interest.”

Federal investigators are reportedly closely looking at Kushner, and there are increasing calls to revoke his security clearance.

I’m going out on a limb here, but I would say that I think it would be in the president’s best interest if he removed all of his children from the White House. Not only Donald Trump, but Ivanka and Jared Kushner.

U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan

Flores’ remarks are striking in a larger context. Since Congress returned from a Fourth of July recess period, many GOP members in both chambers have contorted themselves to avoid questions about Trump’s relationship with Russia.

A special counsel is investigating the matter, along with several ongoing investigations within the Congress. The more immediate matter is whether to impose new sanctions on Russia as punishment. The Senate passed such a measure last month by a near-unanimous vote.

The House, meanwhile, is mired in procedural stalemate with both parties — and chambers — blaming one another. White House officials have used that opportunity to lobby for watered-down sanctions, according to multiple media reports.

Back in February, Flores called for sanctions as he reacted to the firing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned after lying about conversations he had with Russian officials.

