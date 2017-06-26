Merced Leyua, center, joins other protesters outside the Federal Courthouse to protest a new Texas "sanctuary cities" bill that aligns with the president's tougher stance on illegal immigration, Monday in San Antonio.
Merced Leyua, center, joins other protesters outside the Federal Courthouse to protest a new Texas "sanctuary cities" bill that aligns with the president's tougher stance on illegal immigration, Monday in San Antonio. Eric Gay AP
Merced Leyua, center, joins other protesters outside the Federal Courthouse to protest a new Texas "sanctuary cities" bill that aligns with the president's tougher stance on illegal immigration, Monday in San Antonio. Eric Gay AP

Texas

June 26, 2017 6:46 PM

Texas cities make their case to halt ‘sanctuary cities’ law

By Paul J. Weber

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO

A federal judge Monday questioned the reach of a new Texas “sanctuary cities” law supported by the Trump administration but that four of the nation’s largest cities, some police chiefs and immigrant-rights groups are trying to stop taking effect in September.

Hundreds of protesters, waving flags and carrying signs that read “Stop Separation of Families,” packed the plaza outside a San Antonio courthouse where U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia will decide whether Texas can carry out the law that President Donald Trump’s says is in-line with its crackdown on immigration.

A daylong court hearing about the constitutionality of the law — the first hearing since Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill known as SB4 in May — ended without Garcia ruling whether he will let Texas enforce the law. He did not set a timetable for a decision.

The law allows police officers to question people about their immigration status during routine stops and threatens police chiefs and elected officials with jail time and removal from office if they don’t comply with federal immigration requests to detain immigrants in the country illegally.

The four largest cities in Texas — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas — are suing to block the measure and their attorneys told Garcia that his ruling could determine if other states to pursue copycat measures. Fort Worth, the state’s fifth largest city, did not join the lawsuit.

Fort Worth activists say bill targeting immigrants would make Texas less safe

Texas’ SB4, a law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott last month, allows police to inquire about a person’s immigration status during traffic stops.

Matthew Martinez mmartinez@star-telegram.com

Lawyers for the Texas attorney general’s office responded that the new law has less teeth than Arizona’s “Show Me Your Papers” measure in 2010 that the was partially struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I'll suggest that what we had in Arizona was a far more aggressive piece of legislation,” said Darren McCarty, special county to the Texas attorney general.

Garcia pushed attorneys on both sides over how exactly the law would play out on the streets. Would an officer during a traffic stop question the immigration status of every passenger, or just the driver? What would happen if a rank-and-file police officer who determined that someone wasn’t in the country legally didn’t turn over that information to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement?

The answer to the second questions is that nothing would happen, said McCarty, but he went on to contend that a police chief or sheriff who told his officers not to ever press people about their immigration status would be in violation.

“Texas must know what they’re doing,” said Lee Gelernt, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union. “They’re setting up a system that incentivizes people to enforce immigration law to the maximum.”

Sanctuary secondary
Austin Mayor Steve Adler, center, stands with, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, left, as he speaks to protesters at a rally to oppose a new Texas "sanctuary cities" bill that aligns with the president's tougher stance on illegal immigration, Monday in San Antonio, outside of the Federal Courthouse.
Eric Gay AP

The four Texas cities — all of which are among the top 15 in the nation in population — accuse the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature of passing a law that is unconstitutional, vague and would have a chilling effect on immigrant communities. Abbott has said only lawbreakers have anything to worry about.

The hearing revisited the racial tension that simmered in the Texas Capitol both before and after Abbott signed the law. Democratic state Rep. Ana Hernandez, who did not become a U.S. citizen until she was 18 years old, wiped away tears on the witness stand as she recalled Republican colleagues referring to people who are not citizens as “illegals” during debate over SB4.

Weeks later, on the final day of the legislative session, tensions boiled over when Republican state Rep. Matt Rinaldi told Democrats that he had called federal immigration agents on protesters in the Capitol who held signs saying they were illegally in the country. One Democratic legislator admitted pushing Rinaldi, who responded by telling one Democrat that he would “shoot him in self-defense.”

The Trump administration, like Texas, has made “sanctuary cities” a target since the beginning of the year. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has threatened to pull federal money from jurisdictions that hinder communication between local police and immigration authorities and praised Texas last week for passing the law.

Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

Officer Segura shared the video on his Facebook page early Thursday morning.

Mensaje del oficial de policía Daniel Segura a la comunidad hispana de Fort Worth

A message from Daniel Segura of the Fort Worth PD.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos