Suspect flees after shooting teen in wooded area near park in Denton

A 17-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in a wooded area Monday night in Denton.
Police received a 911 call about 5:45 p.m. from the victim stating that he had been shot when he was in the woods near Mack Park in the 1700 block of East McKinney Street. The teen had non-life-threatening injuries and was interviewed by detectives at Medical City Denton.
The suspect fled on foot. He was described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a ski mask, a black hoodie, black jeans and Nike shoes, police said.
Officers searched the area by foot and used a drone but were unable to find the suspect. Police said there was no threat to the public.
Denton police were still investigating to find out why the teen was in the wooded area and whether the two knew each other.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments