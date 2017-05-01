1 dead, 3 wounded in UT Austin stabbing, officials report

One person died and at least three others were seriously wounded in a stabbing at the University of Texas at Austin on Monday afternoon, according to officials.
The stabbing was reported about 1:45 p.m. near Gregory Gymnasium, a campus recreation center.
UPDATE4 2101 Speedway-2nd trauma alert declared for adult male. EMSPIO moving to scene. Current 3 pts for txpt, 1 DOS. MTF— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 1, 2017
Multiple people reportedly stabbed on @UTAustin campus near Gregory Gym. 1 person in custody. APD assisting @UTAustinPolice. Avoid the area.— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) May 1, 2017
The Daily Texan student newspaper tweeted a picture of a possible suspect handcuffed against a police vehicle.
Picture of the suspect outside Gregory. pic.twitter.com/fEQQxscXhm— The Daily Texan (@thedailytexan) May 1, 2017
More photos from the scene: pic.twitter.com/XZpymHUvgt— The Daily Texan (@thedailytexan) May 1, 2017
