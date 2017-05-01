Texas

May 01, 2017 2:20 PM

1 dead, 3 wounded in UT Austin stabbing, officials report

By Ryan Osborne

AUSTIN

One person died and at least three others were seriously wounded in a stabbing at the University of Texas at Austin on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The stabbing was reported about 1:45 p.m. near Gregory Gymnasium, a campus recreation center.

The Daily Texan student newspaper tweeted a picture of a possible suspect handcuffed against a police vehicle.

