Fiery tractor-trailer crash shuts down southbound I-35E in Waxahachie

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35E were shut down early Monday morning “for an undetermined amount of time” after a tractor-trailer crashed, according to the Waxahachie Police Department.
The truck crashed and burned on I-35E overnight at the U.S. 287 bypass, according to a police Facebook post. All southbound traffic was being redirected to the service road, and the U.S. 287 southbound service road was also closed.
22,000 lbs of coffee creamer & 18 wheeler are toast, driver OK after this fiery crash in #Waxahachie. Latest on this hwy closure @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/9YwRRmi0ie— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) April 24, 2017
FOX 4 reported that the driver was OK and the truck was carrying 22,000 pounds of coffee creamer.
