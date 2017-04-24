Texas

April 24, 2017 6:48 AM

Fiery tractor-trailer crash shuts down southbound I-35E in Waxahachie

By Mark David Smith

WAXAHACHIE

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35E were shut down early Monday morning “for an undetermined amount of time” after a tractor-trailer crashed, according to the Waxahachie Police Department.

The truck crashed and burned on I-35E overnight at the U.S. 287 bypass, according to a police Facebook post. All southbound traffic was being redirected to the service road, and the U.S. 287 southbound service road was also closed.

FOX 4 reported that the driver was OK and the truck was carrying 22,000 pounds of coffee creamer.

