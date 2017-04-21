Intramural softball hazing sends 5 Tarleton students to hospital

Five Tarleton State University students were hospitalized with alcohol poisoning Thursday night in an alleged hazing incident held by two intramural softball teams.
Officers responded about to a loud party complaint about 10 p.m. and found two people “in obvious medical distress,” according to a police news release.
The two people were taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Jansen Savage, 22, Brad Austin Rutherford, 21, and Channing Flatt, 21, were each arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and providing alcohol to a minor. Josue Garay, 21, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
All four were believed to be Tarleton State students, said Sgt. Sha King, police spokesman.
While police were at the hospital, they learned of a second party that sent three people to the hospital for alcohol poisoning.
The two parties were believed to be “initiation proceedings” held by the two intramural softball teams, the news release said.
King said each of the five students hospitalized had been released from the hospital by Friday afternoon.
Tarleton State officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
