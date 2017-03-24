Prayer rooms are just one way public schools accommodate students and religious freedom

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue Pause

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

1:00 Man tries to rob Fort Worth liquor store, gets turned down

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:25 Natural gas leak in downtown Fort Worth forces evacuations

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22