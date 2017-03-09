Carrollton teacher filmed students undressing on campus, police say

A North Texas teacher was arrested Thursday morning, accused of using hidden cameras to film female students “in various stages of undress,” Carrollton police said.
George Edwin Thomas III, 54, of Highland Village faces six counts of invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.
Thomas is accused of filming six students during the 2015-16 school year at R.L. Turner High School, police said.
The investigation was ongoing Thursday and further details were not being released. Thomas was being held at the Carrollton Jail.
In 2015, a former Kennedale teacher, Jason Tomlinson, was sentenced to a year in prison for videotaping teachers and students undressing in a faculty restroom.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments