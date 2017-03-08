East Texas hunters kill a ‘1 headed, 2 bodied, 8 legged pig’

Hunters in East Texas killed an interesting prize Tuesday night: An eight-legged pig.
That’s right, a “1 headed, 2 bodied, 8 legged pig!” as hunter Jesse Garcia put it in a Facebook post, which included a picture of the rare swine. Garcia’s page says he lives in Garrison, northeast of Nacogdoches.
To prevent any suspicions of a doctored photo, Garcia took a video of the pig, too, pointing out each of its legs. By Wednesday afternoon, the video had been viewed more 1.2 million times.
Posted by Jesse Garcia on Tuesday, March 7, 2017
There doesn’t seem to be much of an explanation for the oddity. Similar pigs have been born in China and Argentina, according to the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, but seemingly no verified sightings have been reported in Texas.
Wild pigs, in general, have been in the news, though.
There was the plan to poison them, announced by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in February, and then the 298-pound winner of the Wise County Hog Contest this week.
