Officials to continue search for missing boaters near Lake Grapevine

Officials are expected to continue the search for two missing people Tuesday morning on Denton Creek near Lake Grapevine.
The search started after a boat was found along the creek containing personal items about 6:30 p.m. Monday. Fishing gear, shoes and a cellphone were inside the abandoned boat, said Cliff Swofford, Texas game warden.
Tarrant and Denton County Game Wardens are actively searching for two missing persons near Denton Creek above Lake Grapevine.— Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) March 7, 2017
Tarrant and Denton County game wardens were using sonar technology, boats and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter before suspending the search overnight. They were expected to continue at sunrise Tuesday, Swofford said.
Area police agencies, fire departments and emergency management representatives are assisting in the search. Swofford could not release the identities of the boaters but said authorities have been in constant contact with the families.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
