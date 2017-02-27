Texas

February 27, 2017 4:30 PM

‘Large quantity’ of stolen Whataburger numbers seized by Denton County cops

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

CROSS ROADS

Texans love their Whataburger — and, apparently, the tiny plastic tents that display order numbers at the iconic fast food restaurant.

Police in Cross Roads, a small town in northeast Denton County, recently recovered a “large quantity” of the order numbers that had been stolen from the local Whataburger off U.S. 380.

“We have learned that it has become a game for area teens to be removing the plastic ‘order numbers’ from the restaurant when in attendance,” the Northeast Police Department announced Saturday on Facebook, warning teens they could be cited for theft of property for swiping the collectibles.

The “game” has so gotten popular, the Facebook post said, that the police department, at times, has more of the order numbers than Whataburger.

The post showed pictures of what police seized compared to the current stack at restaurant. The cops had recovered 19 numbers and the restaurant appeared to have less than that.

The numbers were discovered during a traffic stop, Northeast police Chief James Edland said. About two weeks ago, Northeast officers found 70 stolen numbers while responding to another unrelated call.

“Whataburger is ordering a new bundle [of the numbers] every week because they disappear so fast,” Edland said. “It might be a cool thing to do, but it’s still stealing.”

***RESTAURANT ITEMS RECOVERED *** Recently the Northeast Police Department has been recovering a large quantity of...

Posted by Northeast Police Department on&nbsp;Friday, February 24, 2017

By Monday, the Northeast police Facebook post had been shared more than 3,000 times and flooded with nearly 2,000 comments. People were more amused than surprised.

“Become a game?” one commenter said. “Lol. This has been happening for years.”

Another, perhaps looking to trade, said, “I still need to steal #32.”

One person bragged, “This is what my generation is known for. I couldn’t be happier :) that is not sarcasm I’m actually happy.”

The popular “Sorry, I’m a Texan” Twitter account has taken note of the tradition. And there once was a Facebook group dedicated to collecting the orange-and-white striped numbers.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Texas Whataburger fan pens rap vs. In-N-Out

Texas college student Isaiah Specks took to Twitter with a rap defending the Lone State state chain.

Video provided by Isaiah Specks

Related content

Texas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos