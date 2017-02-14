Watch: Officer saves Texas Jack in the Box from flaming truck in drive-thru

A Dallas-area police officer might have earned himself a lifetime supply of tacos.
On Saturday night, Glenn Heights officer Chris Womack was dispatched to a Jack in the Box on South Beckley Road, where a Ford F-150 sat in the drive-thru, smoking heavily and engulfed in flames.
Womack, according to dashcam footage released Tuesday, hopped a curb in his patrol car and pulled behind the burning truck to ram it forward, pushing it away from the building just as the truck’s back window gave way to the flames.
No one was injured in the incident, and the Jack in the Box and its tacos — love them or hate them — stayed safe and sound.
