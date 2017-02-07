George W. Bush selected to be in Texas Aviation Hall of Fame

Former President George W. Bush can soon add one more thing to his long list of titles: Texas Aviation Hall of Fame inductee.
The former president was named Tuesday into the hall of fame at the Lone Star Flight Museum, along with three others.
According to the Houston Chronicle, he trained to be an Air Force pilot in Georgia 1968. He then moved back to Texas and was stationed at Ellington Field in Houston, flying F-102 fighters with the 111th Fighter Interceptor Squadron.
His bio page at the Bush Presidential Center says he served as a pilot in the Texas Air National Guard until 1974.
Bush will join former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Dwight D. Eisenhower in the hall.
Other members named Tuesday were Maj. Gen. Benjamin D. Foulois, Albert W. “Al” Mooney and the 111th Aero Squadron. They’ll be officially inducted May 20.
The museum’s new facility, which will house the hall, is scheduled to open Labor Day weekend.
