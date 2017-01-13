Pilot of small plane dies in Cooke County crash

The pilot of a small plane died Thursday after his plane crashed into a pasture in Cooke County.
Tyler Foster, 28, of Era was identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as the pilot of the single-engine experimental Skybolt aircraft. The Skybolt is described by its maker, Steen Aero Lab, as an aerobatic biplane.
The plane left from a private grass strip just north of Denton around 4:30 p.m. and was expected to land an hour later. The family reported the plane missing Thursday after it did not return, said Lynn Lunsford, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.
The aircraft was found by authorities around 10:30 p.m. near Farm Road 51 and County Road 325 just outside the town of Era, about 30 miles north of Denton.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, Lunsford said.
