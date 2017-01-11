Business, tourism groups join in fight against Texas’ ‘bathroom bill’

A coalition of state and national business and tourism groups has joined in a campaign to defeat the so-called bathroom bill unveiled in the Texas Legislature last week.
The “Texas Welcomes All” campaign is aimed at encouraging “an inclusive and welcoming Lone Star State,” according to a coalition news release.
"We are opposed to any bill that singles out any minority group for legalized discrimination." -Chair of @pcmahq at #TexasWelcomesAll event pic.twitter.com/GeiU9c73d6— Texas Competes (@TXCompetes) January 11, 2017
The groups say the bathroom bill, or “Texas Privacy Act,” by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is an attempt “to legislate discrimination against transgender adults and children.”
The bill would restrict access to bathrooms by transgender people, and would pre-empt local nondiscrimination ordinances, such as the Fort Worth school district’s, that protect against discrimination in public accommodations.
“Discrimination of any kind is wrong,” Phillip Jones, president and CEO of VisitDallas, says in the news release. “If passed, this legislation will have devastating consequences on our economy.”
The coalition projects a short-term GDP loss of $8.5 billion annually in travel and tourism dollars, and says enactment of the law would put an estimated 185,000 jobs in Texas at risk.
A similar law in North Carolina has led to economic boycotts of the state, lawsuits, political discord and contributed to the defeat of then-Gov. Pat McCrory. Musicians Bruce Springsteen and Ringo Starr canceled concerts there and the NCAA barred the University of North Carolina from hosting seven championship events this year.
The “Texas Welcomes All” coalition consists of Texas Convention and Visitors Bureaus including Arlington and Fort Worth, VisitDallas, San Antonio and Austin, as well as leaders from the Professional Convention Management Association, the American Society of Association Executives, the International Association of Exhibitions and Events, and TechNet.
“Restroom laws are one of the top policy deterrents for planning conventions, conferences and meetings,” said Deborah Sexton, president and CEO of the Professional Convention Management Association. “Our industry holds 1.83 million meetings annually and brings $28 billion in U.S. federal, state and local taxes annually; with more than $280 billion in annual U.S. direct spending spurred by our sector. Should SB6 be signed into law, you ensure Texas’s future percentage of these taxes and spending will exponentially be reduced.”
Lt. Gov. Patrick again dismissed criticism of the bill Wednesday, saying those opposed to it are mainly in the media. And he denied Texas would experience the same economic and political turmoil as North Carolina did.
“Every report of North Carolina shows that they have the second-strongest economy in the country or the second-best place to do business, the second best-place where executives want to move their companies to,” Patrick said in an interview with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith. “It's having no effect.”
He says the business leaders’ projections of lost revenue and jobs are based on flawed data.
As for being a welcoming state, Texas prides itself on being recognized as one of the friendliest states in the country; in fact it’s state motto is “Friendship.” Moreover, the very origin of “Texas” came from the Indians of East Texas who used it to mean “friends.”
“Southern hospitality is what we’ve been known for since the beginning,” the Texas Welcomes All website says. “Deep in the heart of Texas, from our contemporary and modern cities to our small and charming towns, and from every corner of our state – we welcome all.”
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
