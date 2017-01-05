Plane that left from McKinney crashes in Arkansas, killing 2 people

A small plane that flew out of the McKinney airport Thursday crashed in Arkansas, killing two people, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.
The Cessna 400 single-engine aircraft was headed for Franklin, N.C., when it crashed near Gurdon, Ark., an FAA statement said Thursday afternoon. The two people killed were the only ones on board.
Local law enforcement authorities located the plane and the victims, whose names have not been released.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
