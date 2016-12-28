Mineral Wells has water again, with a caveat

A major water-line break that left residents with little or no water Monday morning has been repaired, putting water faucets back in business — though with a boil order through 9 p.m. Thursday.
“Everything is back to normal,” City Clerk Juanita Formby said Wednesday afternoon about the water flow and pressure.
The 48-hour order to boil water before drinking it was issued at 9 p.m. Tuesday, she said, when service was restored after a day-and-a-half outage.
The problem was a break in a 24-inch water main that is the primary water source not only for the city but also several small communities and individual homes nearby.
The city began providing bottled drinking water Monday afternoon.
What caused the break is unclear, Formby said, but “that line has been in the ground for many, many years.”
The city of 16,800 people is about 45 miles west of downtown Fort Worth.
