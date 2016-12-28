Houston lights up Texas-shaped ‘sky river’ in hotel’s opening ceremony

Prepare to see a number of these in your social media feed in coming days from friends and “friends” who head down to Houston for the Super Bowl:
Now this is a view. @TheMarquisHOU @HouSuperBowl #khou11 pic.twitter.com/fgtoL07OGZ— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) December 27, 2016
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner lit up the Texas-shaped lazy river atop the Marriott Marquis Houston hotel in downtown in a grand lighting ceremony Monday night. The hotel opened earlier in the day.
Light 'em up! At the new @Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston. Best lazy river ever #howtohouston pic.twitter.com/8jZbvlA8aG— Angela Chen (@AngelaChenFOX26) December 27, 2016
"For the Super Bowl, people can come here, see the hotel, be a part of it, get the Super Bowl experience," Turner told KTRK in Houston. "But get it from a Houston point of view. I mean, this is Houston at its finest."
Jay Marsella, director of sales and marketing for the Marriott Marquis, told Chron.com: "This will be Ground Zero for everything,"
Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5 and will feature Lady Gaga at halftime. ZZ Top, Gary Clark Jr., and The Surfers highlight the Super Saturday schedule. The city’s host committee is also touting a virtual reality Future Flight to Mars at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival. It ends with a 90-foot drop onto the 50-yard-line of NRG Stadium just in time for kickoff.
The Marriott Marquis overlooks Discovery Green Park and will serve as headquarters for the NFL and members of the media.
Among other amenities, the $370 million, 29-story facility features 1,000 guest rooms, an infinity pool along with the lazy river, a 5,000-square-foot fitness center, two restaurants, several bars and a café, 100,000 square feet of meeting space with two ballrooms and an open-air pavilion.
