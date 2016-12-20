Shooting at a bar in Denton leaves one man dead

Police are searching for a person of interest after a man was fatally shot at a bar in Denton early Tuesday.
Officers responded to the shooting at The Library Bar at the 100 block of Avenue A around 1:37 a.m. where they discovered a man dead at the scene, according to KRLD.
A group of three Hispanic men and a group of two black men got into an altercation when one of the Hispanic men shot at the group of black men, killing one, the North Texas Daily reported.
The suspect fled the scene in a silver car, according to NBC DFW.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
Police are investigating the incident.
