Corpus Christi tap water may be contaminated, city tells residents

The city of Corpus Christi urged residents late Wednesday night to not drink or use its tap water because of possible chemical contamination and Corpus Christi schools canceled classes Thursday.
Residents flocked to grocery stores to stock up on bottled water, the recommended source for all residents’ water needs until the tap water quality tests safe, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported.
The water may have been contaminated after a recent back-flow incident, KIII-TV reported. The oil-based petroleum chemical involved is not expected to be a health hazard, according to reports, but “out of an abundance of caution,” the city urged residents to not use the water, adding that boiling or treating the water won’t help.
Other nearby school districts also canceled classes Thursday.
