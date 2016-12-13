Charlie Brown Christmas poster can’t come back, Texas school board votes

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video Pause

1:03 Former UT student added to FBI's Most Wanted List

3:07 53-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe in Texas

2:04 Video of 7-year-old North Texas girl shooting first deer goes viral

3:59 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence and Charean on Cowboys loss to Giants

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

7:49 Titletown, TX., episode 10: A Letter of Intent

7:31 Titletown, TX., episode 7: United They Stand

5:48 Titletown, TX, episode 1: The Aledo Way