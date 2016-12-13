20 years later, Zamora maintains from prison she didn’t kill Adrianne Jones

In a prison interview with People Magazine Investigates more than 20 years after her conviction in the so-called Texas Cadet Murder Case, Diane Zamora maintains she didn’t kill teen rival Adrianne Jones, but doesn’t deny her complicity in the case.
“She wouldn’t have been in that position had I not lost my temper,” Zamora tells the new TV crime show that aired Monday on Investigation Discovery.
Zamora and her boyfriend, David Christopher Graham, both former military cadets from the Fort Worth area, were convicted of capital murder in Jones’ 1995 slaying near Joe Pool Lake. The case made national headlines and has been the subject of true crime documentaries, a TV movie and at least two books.
Graham had a one-time tryst with Jones, and Zamora is reported to have told him in a fit of jealousy that the only way to fix things between them was to kill the 16-year-old. Each later accused the other of being the driving force behind the slaying.
“Anyone who’s ever been cheated on — they know how that feels,” Zamora says in a clip from the new crime program. “It breaks your heart. You feel betrayed. You feel angry. We were arguing and yelling and screaming — me yelling at him that I wish he was dead, that I wish she was dead.”
As she has before, she denies that she helped kill Jones but admits that she witnessed her death and helped conceal it. Prosecutors said at the time that Zamora bludgeoned Jones with weights and that Graham shot her after she broke away from them.
“It wasn’t her fault,” Zamora says of Jones. “But she wouldn’t have been in that position had I not lost my temper.”
Now 38 and spending her 18th year in a Texas prison, she adds, “I think I deserved something, because I don’t just sit here and say, ‘Oh, I bear no responsibility.’”
For his part, Graham says that they both deserve blame but he maintains that Zamora was the force that drove them to murder.
They were each sentenced in 1998 to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for 40 years.
Here’s people.com’s tease to the People Magazine Investigates segment:
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
Comments