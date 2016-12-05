Plane’s nose collapses during emergency landing in San Antonio

A few people suffered minor injuries Sunday when an airplane made an emergency landing at San Antonio International Airport after reporting landing gear issues.
The SkyWest flight left Houston and was headed for Monterrey, Mexico, when the pilots noticed landing gear issues and declared an in-flight emergency, according to multiple reports. The plane turned around and landed in San Antonio about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, causing the nose gear to collapse, KHOU reported.
The emergency exit slides were deployed, and 55 people got off the plane with a few minor injuries, KSAT reported.
Videos and passenger interviews showed the passengers were scared but relatively calm as they braced for impact, reports said.
The flight was operating under United Express, and the plane will be inspected and investigated to determine the cause of the collapse.
The flight had originally departed Saturday from Chicago for Monterrey, but was forced to land in Houston because of bad weather in Mexico, KHOU reported.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments