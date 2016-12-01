‘Strongest Skinhead’ helped arrange Richard Spencer speech at Texas A&M

0:48 Woman injured in two-alarm fire overnight in Flower Mound Pause

9:36 Titletown, TX., episode 15: The Best Defense

1:14 One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Arlington

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

1:12 Jon Daniels addresses Rangers' off-season priorities

1:17 Train riders wish TRE a happy anniversary, along with suggestions

0:33 2016 DFW Auto Show Highlights

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant