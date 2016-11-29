West Texas restaurant’s beef with face tattoo criticized, praised

A new restaurant in West Texas is receiving both criticism and praise because of its policy about certain visible tattoos.
Little Woodrow’s bar and grill opened earlier this month in Midland, and its dress code policy allows for most tattoos, except for visible ones on the face or neck, CBS 7 reported.
After a man claimed he wasn’t allowed inside because of his face tattoo, the restaurant’s attorney told the Midland news station that neck and face tattoos have to be covered. Businesses have the right to set dress codes.
Since then, the restaurant has received many poor reviews on Facebook for its tattoo policy, and several people apparently misunderstood the policy and believed that the eatery would not allow someone inside for any visible tattoo. Many said the policy is discriminatory and judgmental.
Other Facebook users commended the eatery, adding that if some people don’t like the policy, they can take their business elsewhere.
The restaurant is part of a small chain, with other locations in Dallas, Austin, Houston and San Antonio.
