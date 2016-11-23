Texans are some of America’s worst drivers, study finds

Use a little extra caution during your Thanksgiving travel — Texans are some of the worst drivers in America, a study found.
Car Insurance Comparison compiled statistics from a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study to rank each state in terms of fatal car wrecks and their causes.
Texas tied for first on the list with Louisiana after coming in fourth last year. The study took five categories into account and put the Lone Star State as third worst in the country for drunk driving, ninth for speeding and ninth for fatalities rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. It fared a little better for careless driving and failure to obey.
The best drivers are found in Minnesota, Vermont and Virginia, the study found.
The website noted that the largest correlation between one category and final ranking was careless driving, which includes distracted driving, such as using a cellphone. The smallest correlation between one category and the total number of fatal wrecks was failure to obey.
The Texas Department of Transportation recently urged Texans to “end the streak” of at least one traffic fatality every day since Nov. 7, 2000.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
