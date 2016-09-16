Campus scary: Tarleton State student accidentally fires gun in dorm

A gun accidentally discharged Wednesday evening in a residence hall at Tarleton State University, where it’s legal to carry a concealed firearm after a state law went into effect this semester.
A “trained license to carry” owner of the gun self-reported the incident, according to a university statement. The discharge, first reported by the school’s student newspaper, happened about 5:45 p.m. in Integrity Hall, a coed dorm.
There were no injuries, and property damage was minimal, the university said in a statement. It was the first gun-related incident on campus this year, Tarleton State spokesman Harry Battson said. Further details were not released.
“The university is following its policies in responding to this incident and will continue to make every effort to assure the safety of our people,” Battson said in a statement.
State lawmakers approved a measure last year allowing concealed handguns to be carried in buildings on some college campuses. Private universities had the right to opt out of the law; Baylor and TCU did so. Public universities were allowed to designate limited gun-free zones.
Tarleton State, part of the Texas A&M University System, bans guns at a handful of locations, such as the student counseling center and sites where disciplinary hearings are taking place.
The new law went into effect Aug. 1 and was met with pushback at the University of Texas at Austin. Students there formed Cocks Not Glocks, a protest group that distributed 4,500 dildos on the campus last month and urged people to carry the sex toys as a counter to concealed weapons.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
