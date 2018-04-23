Tarrant County judge pleads guilty, resigns after using fake signatures to get on ballot

Justice of the Peace Russ Casey pleaded guilty Monday morning to tampering with a government record and resigned after an investigation showed he turned in fake signatures to secure a place on the March 6 primary ballot.
The embattled judge was sentenced to two years in jail that was probated over five years.
"I apologize to the citizens of Tarrant County, the Tarrant County Republican Party, my family and friends for the way that I have ended my judicial career," he said in a written statement after the court hearing. "Today's proceedings have begun my transition from public to private life.
"I ask for forgiveness and respect for our privacy as we go through this transition."
This case stems from claims earlier this year that he turned in fake signatures to secure a place on the ballot.
After a request was filed to remove Casey from the ballot, Casey — who represents Precinct 3 in Northeast Tarrant County — withdrew his candidacy and ended his re-election bid.
After pleading guilty to the state jail felony charge in Judge Wayne Salvant's courtroom, Casey was sentenced to two years in state jail but that sentence was probated over five years.
Casey is not allowed to be on the premises of the Southlake Government Complex and Tarrant County Northeast Courthouse, where he previously had offices.
An investigation determined that many of the signatures on the petition Casey submitted were false. But Casey had signed the form saying that he witnessed all the signatures on the form.
"No one is above the law in Tarrant County," Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson said.
The Tarrant County Commissioners Court is expected to consider a replacement for Casey at their May 1 meeting.
Casey, who was reprimanded for having an "improper sexual relationship" with a former clerk by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, was first elected in 2007 and was serving a term that expires in January 2019.
