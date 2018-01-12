Here’s the latest on the canceled MLK Day parade in Arlington

More Videos 1:42 Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled Pause 1:32 In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 2:16 Browns fan hosts a one-man Dallas parade for Cleveland's 0-16 team, 1st overall pick 1:32 Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 1:42 Fort Worth MLK Jr. Day Parade 2:08 Why are books banned? See how many you've read and why they're controversial Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled At a press conference, the Arlington NAACP emphasized its role in the cancellation of Monday's parade honoring Dr. King, but the City of Arlington insists permit requirements were not met. At a press conference, the Arlington NAACP emphasized its role in the cancellation of Monday's parade honoring Dr. King, but the City of Arlington insists permit requirements were not met. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

