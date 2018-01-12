More Videos

  • Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled

    At a press conference, the Arlington NAACP emphasized its role in the cancellation of Monday's parade honoring Dr. King, but the City of Arlington insists permit requirements were not met.

At a press conference, the Arlington NAACP emphasized its role in the cancellation of Monday's parade honoring Dr. King, but the City of Arlington insists permit requirements were not met.
At a press conference, the Arlington NAACP emphasized its role in the cancellation of Monday's parade honoring Dr. King, but the City of Arlington insists permit requirements were not met. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

State Politics

Here’s the latest on the canceled MLK Day parade in Arlington

By Anna M. Tinsley

atinsley@star-telegram.com

January 12, 2018 11:19 AM

Organizers of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade that was canceled by the city of Arlington say the are appealing the decision and hope to hold the celebration on Monday.

City officials late Thursday pulled the permit for the Toyota North Texas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Celebration — which drew critics opposed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott serving as an honorary grand marshal — saying organizers didn’t pay the full amount required for logistics including security.

“We are working to appeal right now,” said Winsor Barbee, a spokeswoman for the parade, said around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

No appeal had been filed as of early Friday morning, said Jay Warren, marketing and communications manager for the city of Arlington.

Critics planned to boycott the parade, saying the governor shouldn’t be in the parade because his work includes sanctuary cities legislation and he supports requiring Texans to have photo IDs to vote, which traditionally disenfranchises some minority voters.

Former Judge L. Clifford Davis, a civil rights attorney, was to be the grand marshal in the Arlington parade, billed as “the largest Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in the world” and geared to serve as a six-county celebration, of King’s work, uniting Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman and Collin counites.

Abbott’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for a comment.

But the governor earlier this week tweeted: “I am a Christian, I’ve committed my life to ensuring justice, I come in peace. The day will be a worthy celebration of all the good Martin Luther King Jr. did for America. I serve as Governor for all Texans.”

Arlington parade

Late Thursday, the city of Arlington announced that parade organizers fell short of meeting their obligations for the parade.

The Arlington parade, which had been scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, was to include bands, floats, elected officials, car clubs and more. It was scheduled to start at AT&T Way and Cowboys Way, head north and turn east on Randol Mill Road. It was then to turn north on Ballpark Way and end on Road to Six Flags, according to parade organizers.

Information about related MLK Day events in Arlington can be found online at northtexasmlk.com.

Arlington officials stressed that they will still celebrate King’s life and work through the annual Arlington Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Advancing the Dream” Celebration.

That celebration stretches over four days, including a scholarship banquet, cultural events and a community Day of Service. Activities planned for the weekend can be found at ArlingtonMLK.com.

Fort Worth parade

As controversy continues swirling around the Arlington MLK parade, North Texans wanting to honor the civil rights leader will still have the chance to do so in Fort Worth on Monday.

A separate, unrelated Fort Worth parade is still scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. downtown.

“It’s important to hold the parade on Martin Luther King Day because that’s the day the country celebrates the efforts and work of Martin Luther King,” said Roderick Miles, coordinator of the parade for the Greater Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee.

“It is a reminder ... of the power and the valuable asset and resource (King) was,” he said. “It motivates us and inspires us to continue to work for racial equality for all citizens.”

The Fort Worth parade begins at Ninth and Commerce streets, heads west on Ninth Street, then north on Houston Street, and east on First Street, before heading south on Main Street.

When the parade ends, there will be a rally at Sundance Square Plaza.

“Dr. King was an architect of today’s push for diversity,” said Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Deborah Peoples, who will participate in the Fort Worth parade. “He was prophetic.

“He talked about bringing people together, of all works of life, ... and building an America where his poor little children would be equal to everyone,” she said. “We should be working hard to honor Dr. King and make this a wonderful day.”

More information about the Fort Worth parade can be found online at fortworthtexas.gov/news/2018/01/parades.

Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley

