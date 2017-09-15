Some Tarrant County Republicans vote no confidence in Texas House Speaker Joe Straus

Some Tarrant County Republicans this week expressed a lack of confidence in Texas House Speaker Joe Straus.
Straus, who plans to seek a record sixth term as speaker in 2019, has been taking flack from some conservative Republicans statewide because of his opposition to the so-called “bathroom bill” that would regulate transgender bathroom use this year.
The Tarrant County GOP Executive Committee, a group of conservative grassroots activists, joined those critics on Sept. 14 and approved a resolution asking for a new speaker of the Texas House.
“Joe Straus is not a conservative,” said Tim O’Hare, who heads the Tarrant County Republican Party. “There were a number of idea or bills that Gov. Abbott proposed that the House didn’t vote on.”
The resolution calls on the Texas House to choose a different speaker “that will be fair and apply the rules equitably to all members of the House on all Bills.”
A number of GOP groups across the state — including those in Dallas, Denton, Collin, Hood and Tom Green counties — have passed similar no-confidence resolutions.
Even so, many Republicans say Straus faces no problem in his re-election bid next session.
“I think that they are being silly,” said state Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, and a top lieutenant for Straus. “I don’t think this will have any impact what so ever.”
Geren stressed the pro-life measures the House, under Straus, has delivered. And he noted that top leaders have stressed how conservative the legislative sessions have been while Straus has guided the House.
“I don’t see that he will have any problem (with re-election as Speaker) what so ever,” Geren said.
Also on Sept. 14, the Tarrant County GOP Executive Committee rejected resolutions to censure Tarrant County Justices of the Peace Russell B. Casey and Jacquelyn Wright.
