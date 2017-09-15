Questions arise about Democrats hoping to defeat GOP Sen. Konni Burton

The race for many Texas House and Senate seats won’t fire up until next year, or at least until filing formally begins Nov. 11.
But already, questions are being raised about two Democrats planning to run for Senate District 10 — a key battleground seat long described as neither solidly Republican nor Democratic — that currently is represented by state Sen. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville.
Burton, elected to represent this district in a multimillion-dollar 2014 race, announced earlier this summer that she would seek re-election.
Beverly Powell, a Burleson school board member, plans to formally kick off her campaign Saturday at Texas Wesleyan University. Some question past votes she cast in Republican primary elections.
“I’m running a positive campaign focused on finding real solutions for Tarrant County families, and I plan to keep it that way,” she said in response.
At the same time, questions also are coming up about Allison Campolo, a Euless research scientist, and her move to Tarrant County this year that made her eligible to run for this post.
Campolo said she has lived in DFW her whole life and earlier this year moved into a home in Euless to be closer to her husband’s job. She said she will easily meet the eligibility that states a candidate must live in the district one year before the general election, which is November 2018. “Thus, there is no question regarding my eligibility for this office,” she said.
The district includes Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield and Colleyville.
