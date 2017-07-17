‘Bathroom bill’ targeted by powerful North Texas business leaders

1:09 Want to open-carry your Ninja sword? Texas bill ends size restrictions Sept. 1 Pause

1:08 Watch the 301st Fighter Wing train at NAS Fort Worth

1:36 2016's worst red light runners

1:28 Couple fear new Texas law

1:43 The world's only black-eyed pea vodka is made in Fort Worth

2:41 Ted Cruz thanks supporters at Texas GOP Convention

0:48 Kenny Hill says swagger is made of confidence, consistency

2:03 Star-Telegram area football recruits: Nolan Catholic's NaNa Osafo-Mensah

0:41 TCU's Howard sees more hunger in 2017 Frogs