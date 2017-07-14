Bowie knives, swords and daggers will be street legal in Texas on Sept. 1

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:08 Watch the 301st Fighter Wing train at NAS Fort Worth Pause 1:36 2016's worst red light runners 1:28 Couple fear new Texas law 1:43 The world's only black-eyed pea vodka is made in Fort Worth 2:41 Ted Cruz thanks supporters at Texas GOP Convention 1:09 Want to open-carry your Ninja sword? Texas bill ends size restrictions Sept. 1 1:57 TCEQ answers to community forum 1:31 Aledo's Savannah Moody and dad make cut at Texas Women's Open 0:47 Tee shots during 2nd round of Texas Women's Open 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On September 1, Texas House Bill 1935 will remove size restrictions on knives and other edged weapons or tools that residents will be able to legally carry. Matt Salazar, Manager at Fort Worth's House of Blades, talks about the bill. pmoseley@star-telegram.com

