Want to see Pudge Rodriguez? Head to the Texas House on Tuesday

Former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez will be in the Texas House of Representatives Tuesday.
Don’t worry, the beloved player isn’t venturing into politics.
But he will be honored with a resolution honoring his upcoming induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, courtesy of state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford.
“It is an extreme privilege to honor a legend like Pudge Rodriguez for his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame from the House floor,” said Stickland, a lifelong Rangers fan who has decorated his Capitol office with baseball cards and memorabilia he has collected through the years.
Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez will be among those inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 30.
Rodriguez, a 14-time All Star and 13-time Gold Glove winner, will be the youngest inductee at 45 years old.
He began in the major leagues in 1991, at the age of 19, and played the first 12 seasons of his career with the Rangers. He went on to play for other teams, including the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees.
“This is a great day for my family, first,” Rodriguez said after learning he would be in the Hall of Fame. “I want to think all the organizations that I played with. They gave me the opportunity to be in the Hall of Fame.”
On July 30, he will be among those inducted in Cooperstown, N.Y.
“Mr. Rodriguez immediately established himself as one of baseball’s best all-around players —equally as formidable behind the plate playing defense as he was offensively at the plate,” Stickland’s House Resolution 148 states.
“Over his 21 season career, Mr. Rodriguez played a majority with the Texas Rangers, including one season with the Houston Astros, leading him to become a favorite athlete of baseball fans of all ages all over Texas.”
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments