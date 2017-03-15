Hats off to the breakfast taco in Texas?

Forget pancakes.
The breakfast taco is gunning for prime recognition as the official state breakfast item of Texas.
“During the session, this is the breakfast of champions,” explained state Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, who is asking colleagues to give the breakfast taco the recognition it deserves. “Every place you go for meetings, there’s breakfast tacos at every single one.”
Now Klick is suggesting giving the distinctive breakfast food that begins with tortillas and eggs — and can include anything else from bacon or sausage to brisket or hot dogs — its own official designation.
“The breakfast taco has become a signature Texas food on a par with barbecue and chicken-fried steak and is enjoyed by countless residents of the Lone Star State each morning as the perfect way to start their day,” Klick’s House Concurrent Resolution 92 states.
“It’s a noncontroversial bill — unless the kolache or pancake lobby tries to fight it,” Klick joked.
As state lawmakers prepare to wade into some weighty issues, ranging from the state budget to reforming Child Protective Services, they also have a handful of lighter resolutions to consider as well.
Issues on tap include giving knives, guns, the Lighted Poinsettia Capital, Western Art Show Capital and more proper recognition — and making sure Texans don’t accidentally use the Chilean flag emoji to represent the Texas flag on their smartphones.
The 85th Legislature runs through May 29.
“This is wonderful stuff,” said Allan Saxe, an associate political science professor at the University of Texas at Arlington. “It has been part of legislative lore for many years.”
These proposals, he said, are geared “to satisfy various constituencies and it adds a bit of fun to otherwise dreary and important legislation,” he said. “Nearly every state legislature engages in such antics.”
Here’s a look at some of the proposals on hand in Texas this year.
Tacos and flags
Eat up: Klick personally enjoys making her own breakfast taco with scrambled eggs, chorizo and avocado slices. And she doesn’t think giving the breakfast food its own recognition will be controversial.
“No matter where or when it got its start, the breakfast taco has quickly become popular with both native Texans and delighted visitors from across the nation,” the resolution states.
José R. Ralat, the food editor of Cowboys & Indians who is known for his Taco Trail blog, said the wording of the resolution is very similar to one of his articles about the history of tacos. Nonetheless, he said the history of breakfast tacos is deep and he hopes the resolution passes.
“There is no other food appropriate for this designation in Texas,” said Ralat, author of the upcoming book “American Tacos.” “What do people do? They have breakfast items and tortillas and they want to go. So they make their breakfast, wrap it in a tortilla and go.”
Watch that emoji: State Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, is tired of seeing people use the wrong emoji for the Texas flag. He filed HCR 75 noting that “all too often, the Chilean flag emoji is used as a substitute for the Lone Star Flag in text messaging and on social media platforms.”
He’s calling on Texans to be careful and not accidentally use it to represent the Lone Star State.
His measure asks the Legislature to “reject the notion that the Chilean flag, although it is a nice flag, can in any way compare to or be substituted for the official state flag of Texas and urge all Texans not to use the Republic of Chile flag emoji in digital forums when referring to the Lone Star Flag of the great state of Texas.”
Guns and knives
Knives: It’s time for the Bowie knife to get deserved recognition — and the title of official State Knife of Texas, said state Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster. “Forever associated with Jim Bowie and the heroic Battle of the Alamo, the Bowie knife has long been a vivid and colorful symbol of the history and heritage of Texas,” HCR 32 states.
Another proposal, HCR 27, proposes naming the town of Spurger the Knife Capital of Texas for the next 10 years, because Texas Knives and Collectibles began there and continues to draw in countless knife enthusiasts.
Guns: HCR 51 suggests the state finally name the original 1847 Colt Walker pistol, described as “an essential tool in the defeat of the Mexican army during the Mexican-American War to reclaim Texas,” as the official handgun of the state of Texas.
SCR 8 focuses on a bigger weapon — the cannon — and proposes naming it the official state gun of Texas because it is “an important weapon in the state’s fight for liberty and independence as well as a symbol of the defiance and determination of its people.”
Weddings, concerts and more
Marry me: Meanwhile, HCR 70 calls for naming Dripping Springs, where “countless couples have ... (exchanged) the vows of matrimony and embark(ed) on a new life together,” as the state’s official Wedding Capital of Texas for the next 10 years.
The state dish is chili, the state fish is the Guadalupe bass and the state footwear is the cowboy boot.
Can you hear that? There’s also HCR 42, proposing that the city of Rockwall — home of the Concert by the Lake Series — be designated as the Live Music Capital of North Texas for 10 years, starting this year. It also urges “that free live music continue to be readily available to the residents and visitors of the Lone Star State.”
Tis the season: And is it time to recognize Big Spring for its holiday display? Each year, more than 100 lighted poinsettias are displayed in this West Texas community. “This much anticipated event has become well known throughout the Lone Star State and beyond,” according to HCR 72 and SCR 17, which propose designating Big Spring as the Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas. “The Comanche Trail Festival of Lights draws more than 20,000 visitors annually to view the giant lighted poinsettias, some up to 150 feet tall, that are placed throughout Comanche Trail Park.”
Artsy Texans: Since 1974, the city of Stamford has hosted the Stamford Art Foundation Western Art Show, which has long displayed “paintings, drawings and sculptures from some of the most famous artists of Texas and the West,” according to HCR 83 and SCR 27, which propose naming Stamford as the Western Art Show Capitol of Texas for 10 years. “The Western Art Show in Stamford is a prominent event that pays tribute to the treasured legacy of the American West ... and it is indeed fitting to recognize the community that has been home to this exciting showcase for more than four decades.”
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
TEXAS SYMBOLS
Here’s a look at some of the official state symbols and capital designations approved by Texas lawmakers through the years:
State motto: Friendship
State song: “Texas, Our Texas”
State sport: Rodeo
State pie: Pecan
State bread: Pan de Campo
State dish: Chili
State cooking implement: Cast iron Dutch oven
State pepper: Jalapeño
State domino game: 42
State fish: Guadalupe bass
State gem: Texas blue topaz
State insect: Monarch butterfly
State footwear: Cowboy boot
Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas: Garland
Alligator Capital of Texas: Anahuac
Home of the Official Kolache of the Texas Legislature: West
Peach Capital of Texas: Parker County
Pickle Capital of Texas: Mansfield
Source: Texas State Library and Archives Commission
