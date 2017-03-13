No TV show for Democrat Wendy Davis — yet

1:31 North Texas teachers head to Austin to lobby lawmakers Pause

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods

0:23 Two die in wrong-way wreck in Dallas

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

0:51 Search for missing boater will be suspended until daylight Wednesday

0:44 Fatal wreck closes I-20 between Bryant Irvin and Winscott Roads

1:39 Everything you need to see from Nikki Haley's UN Ambassador hearing in 90 seconds

11:43 Goat, sweat and tears: One family's quest to win it all at the Fort Worth Stock Show

1:49 New robot might one day fight crime like Robocop