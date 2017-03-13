No TV show for Democrat Wendy Davis — yet

A TV show loosely based based on the life of former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wendy Davis is shelved — for now.
Davis, a former state senator from Fort Worth, said recently that the proposed dramedy about a female senator who works for a law firm after losing a gubernatorial race didn’t get picked up.
“It didn’t get moved into the pilot filming stage,” she said recently while at Southern Methodist University for a speaking appearance. “We had agreed to go with NBC and then, for their fall season, they didn’t move it forward.”
Davis, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2014 against Republican Greg Abbott, drew national attention in 2013 when she fought against a proposed abortion bill in Texas.
She stood and spoke for more than 11 hours June 25, 2013, on the floor of the Texas Senate as throngs of people on both sides of the issue jammed into the Texas Capitol.
She recently said politics remains in her future, although she hasn’t decided when — or for what — she will run. In recent years, she has left Fort Worth, moved to Austin and traveled around the country for a variety of speaking engagements.
Davis, also a former Fort Worth city councilwoman, was working on the pilot and co-producing it in 2015.
At the time, the show was described as being about “a female Democratic senator who, after losing the Texas governor’s race, gets her world turned upside down,” a story by Deadline.com stated.
Since it wasn’t picked up, Davis said she now is “free to shop it again.”
“But I have spent zero time talking with my agent about that,” she said. “So I’m not sure what’s going to become of it.”
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
