Texas lawmaker joins the fight to ‘let the sun set on daylight-saving time’

1:02 Adrian Beltre plays it cool (and funny) as time as Rangers camp winds down Pause

1:23 Martin Perez delivers for Rangers in Monday's B game

0:59 TCU's Williams on his rebounding secret

0:59 Rangers' Cole Hamels recaps his spring debut

0:49 Adrian Beltre talks about his decision to play in WBC

1:48 Play catch with Yu Darvish

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:26 Jerry Jones: No truth to any rumor regarding a three-way trade that would send QB Tony Romo to Redskins

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports