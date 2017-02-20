UT/TT poll: A new president, popular with Texas Republicans

1:12 Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez at home leading off Pause

3:22 Mansfield's DBAT Invitational highlights

1:19 Rangers' Martin Perez plans to build off 2016

0:26 After shaky start in debut, TCU's Lodolo 'got it going in the right direction'

0:42 TCU's Luken Baker smashes his first home run of 2017

0:30 Davey O'Brien Winner Can't Have His Rolex, Yet

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'